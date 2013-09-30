FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers
Rivers amassed 401 passing yards and threw three touchdowns as the Chargers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 30-21.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 28 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in the Broncos' 52-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers
Gore rushed for 153 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown in the 49ers' victory against the St. Louis Rams.
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson tallied 140 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 34-27 defeat over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Reggie Bush, Detroit Lions
Bush had 18 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-32 victory against the Chicago Bears.