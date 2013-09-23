FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford amassed 385 passing yards and threw two touchdowns as the Lions defeated the Washington Redskins, 27-20.
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees completed 29 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Wilson threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks' 45-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys
Murray rushed for 175 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-7 victory against the St. Louis Rams.