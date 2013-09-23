FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 04:54 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford amassed 385 passing yards and threw two touchdowns as the Lions defeated the Washington Redskins, 27-20.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 29 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Wilson threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks' 45-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys

Murray rushed for 175 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-7 victory against the St. Louis Rams.

Bilal Powell, New York Jets

Powell tallied 149 yards on 27 carries in the Jets' 27-20 defeat over the Buffalo Bills.

DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers

Williams had 23 carries for 120 yards in the Panthers' 38-0 victory against the New York Giants.

