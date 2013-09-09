FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning became the first player since 1969 to throw seven touchdowns in a game when he did so in a 49-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Manning also completed 27 passes for 462 yards in his season debut.
Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
Kaepernick completed 27 of 39 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-28.
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees threw two touchdown passes going 26 of 35 for 357 yards as the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 23-17.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Shane Vereen, New England Patriots
Reggie Bush, Detroit Lions
LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
McCoy rushed for 184 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown in the Eagles' 33-27 win over the Washington Redskins.