FedEx Air & Ground 2016 nominees

The 2016 regular season is in the books. This is a deeper look at the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the year. Before you vote, let's take a look at some stats and big plays from this year's nominees.
Drew Brees
Even though they missed the playoffs, the New Orleans Saints are still one of the best offenses in the NFL. Since 2010, the Saints have ranked in the league's top five offenses in terms of yards per game.
Their QB, Drew Brees, is the major force behind this offense. In the history of the NFL, a quarterback has passed for over 5,000 yards just nine times. Brees owns five of those seasons. Brees was throwing the ball everywhere this season. He completed 471 of 673 passes for 5,208 yards and 37 TDs for a 101.7 passer rating.
Brees' 37 TDs marks his fourth season with 35 or more. That ties the record for the most in NFL history. He also owns the record for most seasons with passing titles for most yards. He's at seven seasons, with Dan Marino behind him with five.
David Johnson
Johnson was on a tear this season before leaving the game in Week 17. Fortunately, he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain instead of a tear. So as football fans, it's great to hear that we should see him back next season.
His totals this season were nuts. If the Cardinals' had made the playoffs, Johnson might be a heavy favorite for MVP votes. Johnson had 15 consecutive games with 100 total yards or more. That matched a record set by Barry Sanders in 1997, when he shared NFL MVP honors with Brett Favre.
Johnson is just the 10th player in NFL history with 20 or more TDs and 2,000 or more scrimmage yards. He's the first player to accomplish that task since 2006. That was LaDainian Tomlinson, who won MVP that year.