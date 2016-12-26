FedEx Air & Ground

Published: Dec 26, 2016 at 03:36 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns for a 136.6 passer rating in a 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 29 of 45 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns for a 117.8 passer rating against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings

Bradford completed 34 of 50 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns a for a 110.6 passer rating against the Green Bay Packers.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Ajayi rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson rushed for 95 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

