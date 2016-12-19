FedEx Air & Ground

Published: Dec 19, 2016 at 03:58 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 37 of 48 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-41 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 17 of 23 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Palmer completed 28 of 40 passes for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

Montgomery rushed for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Freeman rushed for 139 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns in a 41-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

McCoy rushed for 153 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 7: Raiders refuse to be rattled; Ja'Marr Chase proving Bengals right

How did the Raiders hold up after a wildly disruptive week? What has Ja'Marr Chase meant to the Bengals? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance still out

The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Move The Sticks: Big games, rookie QB report card, trending topics & MNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW