FedEx Air & Ground

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees completed 37 of 48 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-41 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan completed 17 of 23 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers
Montgomery rushed for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
Freeman rushed for 139 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns in a 41-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
McCoy rushed for 153 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.