FedEx Air & Ground

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 150.8 passer rating in a 38-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan completed 18 of 28 passes for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 126.6 passer rating in a 42-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady completed 25 of 38 passes for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-23 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bilal Powell, New York Jets
Powell rushed for 145 yards on 29 carries and 2 touchdowns in a 23-17 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.