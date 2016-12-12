 Skip to main content
Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 150.8 passer rating in a 38-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 18 of 28 passes for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 126.6 passer rating in a 42-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 25 of 38 passes for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-23 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell rushed for 236 yards on 38 carries and 3 touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Bilal Powell, New York Jets

Powell rushed for 145 yards on 29 carries and 2 touchdowns in a 23-17 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

Hyde rushed for 193 yards on 17 carries against the New York Jets.

