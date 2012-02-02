Federal officials confiscate fake Super Bowl gear, souvenirs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Federal officials say authorities have seized nearly $5 million in phony Super Bowl sportswear and merchandise in a nationwide sweep.
Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the results of the four-month investigation Thursday in Indianapolis.
Agents targeted stores, flea markets and street vendors that allegedly sold counterfeit game-related sportswear. Fake jerseys, ball caps, T-shirts, jackets and other souvenirs were among the 42,000 items confiscated in Operation Fake Sweep.
Authorities put the total take at more than $4.8 million, up from $3.7 million last year.
The government also is seizing more than 300 websites alleged to have illegally streamed live sporting telecasts over the Internet or sold counterfeit sports merchandise. Also seized were counterfeit Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL items worth about $1.6 million.
