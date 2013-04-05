Featured RBs are worth their weight in fantasy gold

Remember the days when the NFL was chock-full of featured running backs? There were minimal backfield committees, fewer touchdown vultures and a lot less headaches for fantasy football owners. Nowadays, coaches want to reduce the wear and tear on their top runners and utilize the various skill sets of their players. We have scatbacks, change-of-pace backs, short-yardage backs and backs who excel as pass blockers. Call it a back for every occasion. Fortunately, there are still some runners out there who we can define as featured backs -- and the number of these rare gems increased in 2012 after several rookies made a significant statistical impact.