Fearsome sandwich unveiled at Atlanta Falcons camp

If you have five dollars, a bottomless hunger inside you and a heart in relative working order, the people over at the Atlanta Falcons training camp have a special treat for you.
Behold!
The starting lineup from the bottom up: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, bacon, coleslaw and two onion rings. It's all held together by a bun that stands roughly the same chance as Eli Manning in a locker room twerking contest.
The Falcons are offering an unspecified prize to the Twitter user who successfully names this monstrous creation. We had a couple ideas in the latest ATL Mailbag. We probably won't win.
Meanwhile, minions at KFC headquarters scramble to combat the Double Down's newest challenger. This is going to end badly.