Fearsome sandwich unveiled at Atlanta Falcons camp

Published: Jul 15, 2013 at 07:54 AM

If you have five dollars, a bottomless hunger inside you and a heart in relative working order, the people over at the Atlanta Falcons training camp have a special treat for you.

Behold!

The starting lineup from the bottom up: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, bacon, coleslaw and two onion rings. It's all held together by a bun that stands roughly the same chance as Eli Manning in a locker room twerking contest.

The Falcons are offering an unspecified prize to the Twitter user who successfully names this monstrous creation. We had a couple ideas in the latest ATL Mailbag. We probably won't win.

Meanwhile, minions at KFC headquarters scramble to combat the Double Down's newest challenger. This is going to end badly.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

