Favre will be throwing, and Trufant will be ready

This game has many storylines, including the return of Seattle head coach Mike Holmgren -- who brings the Seahawks to Green Bay for the second time in five years to play a postseason game against his old team. In his seven seasons as head coach in Green Bay, Holmgren led the Packers to two Super Bowls -- winning Super Bowl XXXI against the Patriots and losing Super Bowl XXXII to Denver. The coach has a street named after him -- Holmgren Way -- and four members of his current staff were coaches with him in Green Bay. Ray Rhodes, who is not an active coach but still works for Holmgren in Seattle, also was on the staff in Green Bay and replaced Holmgren as head coach of the Packers in 1999.