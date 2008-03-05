Favre to hold retirement press conference Thursday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers say Brett Favre is preparing to address the media about his plans to retire from the NFL.
Favre's Farewell
Watch Brett Favre's retirement press conference live on NFL.com starting Thursday at noon ET.
The quarterback is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon ET on Thursday at team headquarters. His wife Deanna is also scheduled to attend.
NFL.com will stream the news conference live.
Favre told Packers coach Mike McCarthy of his plans to retire in a phone call Monday night. He has said he is too fatigued for another season.
