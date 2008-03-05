Favre to hold retirement press conference Thursday morning

Published: Mar 05, 2008 at 09:39 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers say Brett Favre is preparing to address the media about his plans to retire from the NFL.

Favre's Farewell

Watch Brett Favre's retirement press conference live on NFL.com starting Thursday at noon ET.

» Packers.com tribute to Favre

The quarterback is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon ET on Thursday at team headquarters. His wife Deanna is also scheduled to attend.

NFL.com will stream the news conference live.

Favre told Packers coach Mike McCarthy of his plans to retire in a phone call Monday night. He has said he is too fatigued for another season.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

