Favre to be color analyst for Southern Miss game

Published: Sep 23, 2011 at 09:37 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will be a color analyst for the Southern Miss-Rice football game on Oct. 1 at Roberts Stadium.

The three-time Most Valuable Player said in a statement Friday that he is not committing to a career in broadcasting, but wants to "check out the view from the press box." The game will be televised on CSS.

Favre played at Southern Miss from 1987 to 1990 before beginning a 20-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers.

He has kept a low profile so far during retirement, choosing to stay around his home in Hattiesburg and occasionally working with high school players at nearby Oak Grove. He said during the summer he's still deciding what his next career move will be.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

After entering the weekend with a questionable designation due to an elbow injury, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is officially active this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.