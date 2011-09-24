Favre to be color analyst for Southern Miss game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will be a color analyst for the Southern Miss-Rice football game on Oct. 1 at Roberts Stadium.
The three-time Most Valuable Player said in a statement Friday that he is not committing to a career in broadcasting, but wants to "check out the view from the press box." The game will be televised on CSS.
Favre played at Southern Miss from 1987 to 1990 before beginning a 20-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers.
He has kept a low profile so far during retirement, choosing to stay around his home in Hattiesburg and occasionally working with high school players at nearby Oak Grove. He said during the summer he's still deciding what his next career move will be.
