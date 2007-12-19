Favre, three more Packers earn Pro Bowl nods

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After years of being called one of the league's best cornerbacks by opposing wide receivers, Al Harris finally made it to the Pro Bowl.
"I think it's probably just my time," Harris said. "There's a couple guys that I'm very surprised they didn't go."
"You can get into the whole fact of market size, and things like that, sometimes people talk about that," Kampman said. "I know that was told to me one time, 'Oh, you'll never make a Pro Bowl because you're in Green Bay.' But having said that, I really can't say what the real determining reason is."
Kampman said a motivating factor could be the Packers may have a chance to see both Dallas and Minnesota in the playoffs.
"In the end, these are individual honors, and what really matters is what happens as a team. I think that'll continue to be our focus," Kampman said. "Who knows? We might get a chance to see those guys again, and that might be a good thing."
Favre was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl in 17 seasons but first since 2003. He's started 251 consecutive regular season games and has had a season on par with his three consecutive MVP years in the mid '90s. Favre has completed 67.1 percent of his passes, which would be a career best, for 3,905 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
In addition, the 38-year-old Favre has broken a number of league career records this season, including career TD passes, yards passing and wins.
"He's had a tremendous year, and the year's not over yet. After this comes out, everyone kind of thinks it's all over. We've got two more weeks yet to go at this thing and then the real season gets started," Kampman said. "For the amount of experience he has, the years he's played in this league, to still be at this level I think speaks volumes about the type of player he is and type of man he is."
Driver said he may lobby Favre to go to Hawaii this year.
"You know how he gets. He may go, he may not. But if he goes, then I know we're going to have a good time. If not, then we all move on," Driver said. "I would love to see him go over there with me."
Driver was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time and second straight season. Driver has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in five of the past six years, including 78 catches for 1,016 yards this year. He said he wants fellow wide receiver Greg Jennings, who has 12 touchdown catches in 12 games, to go with him.
"I was hoping Greg was the first alternate and if he was, then my issue was to try to let him go. But I don't know where he stands right now. I would love for him to be over there," Driver said. "Me and my wife will talk about it, it'd be great if Greg wants to go, I'm willing to take him over there with me."
"If you could go back a couple years and you go through the whole season playing man coverage and you only give up one touchdown and you don't go, you know what I mean," Harris said. "(Politics) may have something to do with it and factor in, it may not. But it all worked out."
The Packers had three players named first alternates -- linebacker Nick Barnett, left tackle Chad Clifton and cornerback Charles Woodson.
"There are a couple guys that should go. They should have been over there with us," Harris said. "Definitely Wood, my best crime partner, Nick Barnett played great -- both of those guys. Probably the two best players on our defense right now. I think they should have got the honor."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press