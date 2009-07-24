Favre still hasn't decided whether he'll join Vikings or stay retired

Published: Jul 24, 2009 at 11:59 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are still waiting for word from quarterback Brett Favre on whether he will end his retirement and join them for training camp, which starts in less than a week.

The Associated Press asked Favre's agent, Bus Cook, if a decision was coming Friday. Cook answered with a single word text message: "Nope."

Vikings players are required to report to camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato by next Thursday. Their first practice is the following day.

Vikings coach Brad Childressinsisted this week that he's not certain what Favre will decide to do.

