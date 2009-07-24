Favre still hasn't decided whether he'll join Vikings or stay retired

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are still waiting for word from quarterback Brett Favre on whether he will end his retirement and join them for training camp, which starts in less than a week.
The Associated Press asked Favre's agent, Bus Cook, if a decision was coming Friday. Cook answered with a single word text message: "Nope."
Vikings players are required to report to camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato by next Thursday. Their first practice is the following day.
