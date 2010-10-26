Favre stays off ankle, seeks info from doctor who did surgery

Brett Favre is in considerable discomfort after he re-injured his surgically repaired left ankle, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has consulted with Dr. James Andrews, who performed the offseason operation, for further information.

Favre, whom Vikings coach Brad Childresssaid Monday doesn't need another surgery, is trying to keep the swelling down, so he's staying off the ankle as much as possible, the source said. Favre hasn't ruled out playing in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Childress said Monday that Favre wore a walking boot around the Vikings' practice facility to make himself more comfortable. The coach said Tuesday that Favre was "still hobbling around pretty good."

"Obviously, he's going to do everything in his power, yesterday, today, tomorrow, to see what he can do, but right now, I'm not overly optimistic," Childress said on Sirius NFL Radio, according to The Star Tribune. "Although if there's anybody that seems like they can make it to the dance, it would be him."

If Favre misses the game, he also could sit out the Nov. 7 home game against the Arizona Cardinals just to be safe, according to the source. He isn't concerned about his consecutive-starts streak, which sits at an NFL-record 291 games, but he's determined to do whatever he can to help the Vikings win and make the best of the situation. An in-season retirement isn't on Favre's mind, the source said.

A league source told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche that Favre's status for Sunday's game could be decided by Childress and the team's medical staff.

"He's got great pain threshold and also great competitive zeal," Childress said Monday after first revealing that Favre had a stress fracture in the ankle and an "avulsion" fracture in the heel bone. An avulsion fracture occurs when a fragment of bone is torn away by a tendon or ligament.

If Favre can't play, the Vikings will start backup Tarvaris Jackson, although they won't change their offense for the more-mobile quarterback, Wyche's source said. Jackson, a one-time Vikings starter, took the majority of snaps during offseason workouts and training camp while Favre recovered from his ankle surgery in Mississippi. Jackson also has taken increased reps during the past few weeks because Favre has suffered from tendinitis in his throwing elbow.

"(Favre has) got to be able to do all the things that his position does," Childress said Monday. "You can't put a guy that's a sitting duck out there. His competitive nature, I'm sure, will come into it. But a lot of times you've got to protect people from themselves."

Favre received a series of lubricating injections in the ankle joint at the beginning of the season. The ankle has bothered Favre at times this fall, but he hurt it during Sunday's 28-24 loss at Green Bay as he was being tackled from behind while throwing his first of three interceptions against his former team.

