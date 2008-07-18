Favre situation destined to cloud Packers' training camp

2007 season recap
Storybook season?: QB Brett Favre broke several NFL records and led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC championship game.
Key camp questions
Has Brett Favre become a distraction?
When Favre announced his retirement in March, the Packers were prepared to move on with Aaron Rodgers under center. Then the future Hall of Famer got the itch to return for another season, but the Packers were not ready to embrace him. Two weeks before training camp, Favre and his employer of 16 years communicated through text messages and press releases. The Packers do not travel to an isolated campus for training camp -- how can the situation not be a distraction?
Can Aaron Rodgers carry the offense?
Rodgers has the vote of confidence from the front office, who told Favre he could come back and compete for the starting job. Aside from the handling the pressure of filling some pretty big shoes, injury-prone Rodgers will need to stay consistently healthy. He has a stellar receiving corps and a steady runningback in Ryan Grant.
Can Ryan Grant repeat his breakout year?
When Grant became the starter for the Packers midseason, the running game turned around for the Packers -- he finished the season with 956 yards and eight TDs. This year the pressure is on Grant to take the pressure off of Rodgers. Last year's happy surprise will begin this year under the weight of big expectations.
Key position battle
TE Tory Humphrey vs. TE Jermichael Finley: Third round draft pick Finley is athletic with a ton of potential. His competition, Humphrey, hasn't played since 2006, as he's been hampered by injuries.
Rookie spotlight
CB Patrick Lee: The second round pick will learn from two of the league's best, Charles Woodson and Al Harris. The aging duo will mentor Lee, who may see playing time sooner than he thinks if injuries become a factor.
On the spot
Ted Thompson: The GM of the Packers may have turned some of the Packer faithful, who don't want to see Favre in another team's uniform, against him. If Favre does well with another team and Green Bay falters, it will be a very long offseason.
Fantasy focus
WR Greg Jennings: Jennings had a breakout season in 2007, scoring a career-best 12 touchdowns in what was a solid Packers offense. But with Aaron Rodgers now under center, Jennings' scoring chances are almost certain to fall. He's still a viable No. 2 fantasy receiver, but Jennings could see his numbers decline.