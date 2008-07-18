Favre situation destined to cloud Packers' training camp

Published: Jul 18, 2008 at 05:41 AM

2007 season recap

Storybook season?: QB Brett Favre broke several NFL records and led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC championship game.

Key camp questions

Has Brett Favre become a distraction?
When Favre announced his retirement in March, the Packers were prepared to move on with Aaron Rodgers under center. Then the future Hall of Famer got the itch to return for another season, but the Packers were not ready to embrace him. Two weeks before training camp, Favre and his employer of 16 years communicated through text messages and press releases. The Packers do not travel to an isolated campus for training camp -- how can the situation not be a distraction?

Can Aaron Rodgers carry the offense?
Rodgers has the vote of confidence from the front office, who told Favre he could come back and compete for the starting job. Aside from the handling the pressure of filling some pretty big shoes, injury-prone Rodgers will need to stay consistently healthy. He has a stellar receiving corps and a steady runningback in Ryan Grant.

Can Ryan Grant repeat his breakout year?
When Grant became the starter for the Packers midseason, the running game turned around for the Packers -- he finished the season with 956 yards and eight TDs. This year the pressure is on Grant to take the pressure off of Rodgers. Last year's happy surprise will begin this year under the weight of big expectations.

Key position battle

TE Tory Humphrey vs. TE Jermichael Finley: Third round draft pick Finley is athletic with a ton of potential. His competition, Humphrey, hasn't played since 2006, as he's been hampered by injuries.

Rookie spotlight

CB Patrick Lee: The second round pick will learn from two of the league's best, Charles Woodson and Al Harris. The aging duo will mentor Lee, who may see playing time sooner than he thinks if injuries become a factor.

On the spot

Ted Thompson: The GM of the Packers may have turned some of the Packer faithful, who don't want to see Favre in another team's uniform, against him. If Favre does well with another team and Green Bay falters, it will be a very long offseason.

Fantasy focus

WR Greg Jennings: Jennings had a breakout season in 2007, scoring a career-best 12 touchdowns in what was a solid Packers offense. But with Aaron Rodgers now under center, Jennings' scoring chances are almost certain to fall. He's still a viable No. 2 fantasy receiver, but Jennings could see his numbers decline.

NFC North: Bears | Vikings | Packers | Lions

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season

Marc Sessler evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2022 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 68.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mahomes QB2?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a post-Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE