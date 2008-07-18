Favre situation destined to cloud Packers' training camp

Has Brett Favre become a distraction?

When Favre announced his retirement in March, the Packers were prepared to move on with Aaron Rodgers under center. Then the future Hall of Famer got the itch to return for another season, but the Packers were not ready to embrace him. Two weeks before training camp, Favre and his employer of 16 years communicated through text messages and press releases. The Packers do not travel to an isolated campus for training camp -- how can the situation not be a distraction?