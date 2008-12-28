Favre scheduled for MRI exam on ailing shoulder Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre will have an MRI exam Monday on his ailing right shoulder, a procedure that will help the 39-year-old quarterback decide whether he'll return for another season with the New York Jets.
Favre said he's been feeling discomfort in his rocket right arm "for quite a while" and struggled down the stretch with nine interceptions and only two touchdowns in his last five games. He was intercepted three times in the Jets' 24-17 season-ending loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"It hurts in the back (of the shoulder), hurts down in the biceps and, occasionally, in my neck," Favre said. "Other than that, it's fine."
Favre, who insists he hasn't yet decided if he'll come back for his 19th NFL season, wants to see what the exam shows before determining anything.
"It didn't feel like it should, I do know that," Favre said of his shoulder. "Whether or not it requires surgery, depending on what it would be, that's something else I would have to weigh on whether or not, first of all, I would want surgery.
"Second of all, if I need it, would I play or not? It's one of those things. I'm 39, I don't want to have to have a bunch of surgeries to continue playing. I really don't know what it would show."
"I feel there's obviously unfinished business, just because I expected us to continue on," Favre said, his hands in his jeans pockets. "I think there was a point where everyone expected us to continue on. Whether or not that weighs in my decision, I'm sure it does to a certain degree."
Favre, who came out of a brief retirement last winter, was acquired from Green Bay to help the Jets take a big leap forward after a 4-12 season. They did that by more than doubling their win total, but Favre and the team slumped badly after an 8-3 start and talk of a possible Super Bowl appearance. He finished with 3,472 yards passing, but threw 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
"Down the stretch, it wasn't good enough," he said. "I have no excuses. I would love to sit here and tell you that it was this and it was that, but I'm not going to do that. Bottom line is it wasn't good enough. I'm sure everyone is going to say, 'He's old, washed up and gray.'
"Maybe they're right."
Favre said his family, particularly his wife, Deanna, hadn't expressed their wishes as far as whether they want him to continue playing.
"The only thing they indicated to me is that they wanted me to beat Miami," he said. "Of course, I not only let this team down, I let them down. I don't know which one is harder to face."
