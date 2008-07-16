Favre says he's tempted to call Packers' 'bluff' by reporting

MILWAUKEE -- Brett Favre says he's tempted to show up at the Green Bay Packers' training camp just to call the team's "bluff."
In the second part of an interview with Fox News, the 38-year-old quarterback said he knows his arrival in camp would cause a media circus, but that might not stop him. Packers players are scheduled to report July 27.
"It's tempting just to, as everyone said, you know, call their bluff or whatever," Favre said, according to an excerpt provided to The Associated Press. "I think it's going to be a circus in itself already, whether I go there, whatever."
The interview on the show "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" was to be broadcast Tuesday night.
Favre, a three-time MVP, says he feels "a little bit" bad for would-be successor Aaron Rodgers and insists he doesn't want to be a distraction to his teammates. Or are they his former teammates?
"I like my teammates," Favre said. "I had a lot of fun with them. I have talked to numerous guys throughout this whole ordeal. I wish them the best, I really do. I hold nothing against those guys. We had a lot of fun together. We had, it was an amazing year last year. I don't want to make it any worse than it is."
And right now, it's pretty bad. Favre and the Packers appear headed toward a messy divorce after Favre requested his release last week.
The decision blindsided the Packers. They were open to Favre's return for much of the offseason -- even after Favre's retirement in early March -- but had since committed to moving forward with Rodgers as their starter.
Favre conceded that the latest in his long line of reversals on his football future has been tough on Rodgers, the Packers' first-round pick in 2005.
"The one thing in this, I do feel bad for Aaron a little bit," Favre said. "I think he'll do a fine job, to be totally honest with you, I do. He has been injured. I mean, the two injuries are not his fault. Couldn't control. I know this has been tough on him. I think he'll do a fine job. And this has nothing to do with him, this whole deal."
That said, Favre doesn't seem inclined to take a back seat to Rodgers.
"We'll pay you $12 million, but you've got to hold the clipboard and ball cap?," Favre said. "That's probably better for them as opposed to letting me go somewhere and me coming back. Then their legacy, the management, would, you know, could be in jeopardy."
Thompson has said the Packers do not plan to grant Favre his release. And while Thompson said Favre could return to the Packers if he applies to the league for reinstatement, it would be in "in a different role than he was" because the team had committed to Rodgers.
Thompson and McCarthy also have said they are concerned about Favre's legacy, but Favre said that's his problem, not theirs.
"You don't worry about my legacy," Favre said. "And, you know, it's a bunch of bull. It's all it is."
The interview marked Favre's first significant public comments since informing the Packers he wants to be released. The one thing Favre still hasn't said, however, is that he is completely committed to playing in 2008.
In the portion of the interview aired Monday night, Favre conceded that "the bottom line is, I may not play anywhere." He also said, "If I'm going to play, it's going to be 100 percent commitment."
And in a comment from Tuesday's segment, Favre seems open to playing for another team, but he's not certain.
"I've always been a Packer, always will be a Packer," Favre said. "Will I play somewhere else? Remains to be seen."
