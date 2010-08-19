Favre's return frees Vikes from Childress' conservative approach

Pittsburgh lacks talent on the offensive line, so the inability to pass protect becomes magnified when Leftwich is in the game. Whether you are talking about his release or moving in the pocket, Leftwich does nothing fast. So he does not have the ability to escape any rusher or buy a second look. I am sure he looks good in practice when the speed of the game is not as dramatic. As things speed up, having Leftwich in the game only highlights the Steelers' problems. He does not solve any of their issues.