Favre's legacy intact, but he'll leave Vikings in a shattered mess

Favre did make his mark in Minnesota, though. After tormenting the Vikings for most of his career, he came within one interception of leading Minnesota to the Super Bowl with a career season (4,204 yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions). It went awry in 2010, but as poorly as he played, we found out Monday why, besides maybe pride, he kept playing -- and why nobody tried to keep him off the field, even to protect Favre from himself.