Favre's final start could come in Detroit

The storyline
Brett Favre's potential final appearance in an NFL uniform is sure to obscure and dwarf the interesting little story the Lions have become.
Why you should watch
If Favre plays, will Ndamukong Suh end his career with a bone-crushing sack? Could another freakish storm of some sort sweep through Detroit and force this game to be played next Tuesday on the sand somewhere in South Beach?
Did you know?
The loser of this game will finish in last place in the NFC North. ... Minnesota's Percy Harvin has a return, rushing and receiving touchdown this year. ... Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is tied for the NFC lead with 12 touchdowns. ... Detroit's Ndamukong Suh leads all rookies with nine sacks.