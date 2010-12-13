Favre's collarbone still swollen; Vikes QB a game-time decision

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre is "Probably" out for Monday's game against the New York Giants, a team source tells NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
NFL Network inside Jason La Canfora reports Vikings players said Monday that Favre's collarbone is severely swollen and he hasn't thrown a pass all week.
Favre on Monday continued to tell teammates and associates that he will not be able to play and that his NFL-record starts streak will end at 297 games. However, the Vikings officially have not made a decision on the quarterback for the Giants game, coach Leslie Frazier told La Canfora.
Frazier, when asked if Favre had been ruled out for tonight's game, told La Canfora via text: "No we have not ruled him out we will make a decision at the stadium."
» Fox will broadcast the New York-Minnesota game, now to be played in Detroit, in both teams' local markets at 7:20 ET. The game also will be available as part of DirectTV's Sunday Ticket package.
» NFL Network will re-air the game at midnight ET nationally in its entirety following the live game on Monday night.
So while it continues to look almost certain Favre cannot play, an official announcement of any sort is unlikely to come until closer to kickoff.
With anyone else it would be assumed that there is no chance he could play, but this is Favre and until warm-ups/inactives are announced, the door will remain open for the 41-year-old to play.
Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin has been ruled out, according to Wyche's source. Harvin has been dealing with the effects of Migraines for the past two weeks. He missed last week's game against the Bills.
Favre injured his shoulder during last Sunday's 38-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills and hasn't been able to really throw the ball since. However, with Favre, there also is some skepticism, given how he has rebounded from injuries throughout his 20-year NFL career and the sense he enjoys the drama that comes with making an unexpected start.
Favre did get an extra day of rest for the injury when the Metrodome roof collapsed in a blizzard Sunday morning.
The game was rescheduled to be played in Detroit. Before they left town Sunday, the Vikings held a walkthrough in which Favre participated but didn't throw any passes to test his sprained right shoulder.
If Favre can't go, backup quarterback Tarvaris Jackson is prepared to start for the Vikings. Jackson played in most of last Sunday's victory and took the first-team practice reps this week with Favre ailing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report