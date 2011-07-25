Favre's agent speaks out on QB's status: 'He's retired, period'

Turns out you're not the only one growing tired of rumors of another Brett Favre comeback.

Bus Cook, Favre's longtime agent, was perplexed enough by recent reports tying the 41-year-old to several NFL teams that he reached out to a Mississippi newspaper Monday to "clear the air."

"Brett Favre retired in January," Cook told The Clarion-Ledger. "He has not talked to any teams, including Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. He has not talked to anyone about playing football. He's retired, period."

Cook previously had dismissed rumors of a comeback as "speculation."

Favre has insisted he's done playing football, but after several years of flirting with retirement, talk has spread that he could return. On Saturday, Philadelphia radio station WIP-AM reported that the Eagles were interested in signing Favre as a backup to starter Michael Vick, assuming current backup Kevin Kolb would be traded. Vick later tweeted that he would be honored to have Favre as his backup, then took down the post.

Favre spent most of his offseason at home in Hattiesburg, Miss., and has said he hasn't made a decision on his future. He suffered through an injury-plagued season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010, throwing for 2,509 yards and 11 touchdowns with 19 interceptions.

One of Favre's old Green Bay Packers teammates -- former Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe -- didn't rule out a Favre return in an interview on NFL Network, saying it's "definitely possible" the quarterback could be open to signing with the Eagles.

"I think that (Eagles coach) Andy (Reid) and Brett, probably of all the coaches that are still in the league that he was around in Green Bay, he probably still has the best relationship with," Sharpe said. "And there's a good chance that Brett Favre will get a chance to play based on the fact of how Michael (Vick) plays, he's a mobile quarterback, he takes a lot of hits.

"I don't remember the last time Michael Vick played in all 16 games, so there's a chance that Brett Favre would get in a game and have to play."

Favre holds the NFL records for passes completed (6,300) and attempted (10,169), passing yards (71,838), passing touchdowns (508) and passes intercepted (336). He also tops the list in games started (298), sacks taken (525) and fumbles (166).

When asked by NFL Network's Rich Eisen what would compel Favre to get off the tractor in Mississippi to be a backup, Sharpe harkened back to his own experiences.

"Hey Rich, being an old Georgia farm boy, I've been on a tractor, and it's grossly overrated, let me tell you," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

