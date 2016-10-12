Favre: Romo should wait until Prescott struggles

Brett Favre has a solution to the Cowboys' impending quarterback drama: Tony Romo should acquiesce the starting role until Dak Prescott starts to struggle.
"I try to put myself in Tony's shoes. I'm sure Tony wants to play. I mean, he doesn't want to get injured, he wants to be productive, but you have to look at the dynamics right now," Favre said on Sirius XM on Tuesday. "And (the Cowboys) really are hitting on all cylinders. So, this is hypothetically thinking, if you are Tony you say, 'You know what, as much as I want to play, I don't want to press the issue.' I want to play but I'm going to let it play out right now and it is probably better if Dak starts struggling and then they bring me in rather than they put me in and then all of a sudden we're not hitting on all cylinders and everyone's like, 'Ah, they should have got rid of Tony, blah, blah.'
"... I'm not saying that you tell (Jason) Garrett or Jerry Jones, 'Look, I don't want to play.' I think, you want to play but I don't want to mess up the dynamics of the team. If we get to a point where we're struggling, then it is time for me to come in. Now, I know that's a hard thing to do. ... I just think you are better if you wait until you are really needed. And I mean no disrespect whatsoever to Tony."
While the comments make plenty of sense and it seems like an amenable solution to Dallas' problems, it is interesting to hear these words come from Favre of all people. Perhaps time and perspective has afforded the gunslinger an ability to see the world from another point of view, but would Favre have ever gone for this during his career?
The one thing no one seems to understand at this point is Romo's mentality. Is he the kind of player at 36 who cannot stand to see quite possibly his best chance of playing in a Super Bowl get driven by someone else? Or, is he the type of player who has the ability to place his own abilities and limitations into context?
Perhaps it will never come to this. Prescott could put enough film out there eventually to become predictable, and by the time Romo returns it will be a natural passing of the baton.
But if this were Green Bay in the mid-2000s, our best guess is that Favre would return to the practice field like a powder keg ready to rip his job back.