Favre, Packers rout sloppy Bears 26-7

Favre waited until late April before announcing he would play this year, and he was noncommittal about his future this week. He seemed rejuvenated after enduring his worst season in 2005, when he notched 20 touchdowns and 29 interceptions and the Packers went 4-12. He became the NFL's career leader in completions -- passing Marino -- and finished the season with 3,885 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 18 interceptions.