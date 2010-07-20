Favre: No deadline, ankle 'not where I would like it to be'

Brett Favre admitted Tuesday that he and Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress recently met in Hattiesburg, Miss., but they didn't discuss a timetable for the quarterback to decide on a return this coming season.
"If I could guarantee it, I would, Favre told USA Today. "Obviously, I can't make people understand what I'm going through."
Favre, 40, is still recovering from surgery he had on his left ankle in May. He said Childress, who was in town Sunday and Monday, didn't give him a deadline to make his decision on whether or not to play a 20th NFL season.
"The deadline? I don't know," Favre said. "There obviously comes a point where you've probably gone too far, where you just have to move on. He hopes I make the right decision for myself -- one way or the other."
Childress and Favre were seen together Monday at the University of Southern Mississippi's 7-on-7 passing camp for high school players, according to WDAM-TV.
"Our visit was great," Favre said. "I think the world of him (and) his patience. He and I joked about how there were some rocky times (between them) last year. All of a sudden, we weren't sittin' on the front porch anymore BS-ing. But any good team has that. We're both competitors. That happens."
Favre and Childress had a public spat in December after they argued over play-calling during a loss at Carolina. They resolved their differences, and the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game, which they lost in overtime.
Favre injured his ankle in that game. He has been throwing to receivers at Oak Grove High School this summer to test out the ankle, but he said it hasn't responded the way he expected.
"After almost nine weeks, it's not where I would like it to be, but I'm working at it," Favre said. "Maybe it never gets to where I want it to be. Forty years old ... three surgeries ... that's all you need to know."
Favre will turn 41 in October, but he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career. And Childress repeatedly has said he will not put any pressure on Favre to make a decision, pointing out that he would be fine with a similar scenario to last year.
In 2009, Childress also visited Favre, who was rehabilitating after offseason biceps surgery, and convinced him to come out of retirement and play for the Vikings. Favre skipped the first two weeks of training camp and joined the team after the first preseason game.
