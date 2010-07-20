Favre: No deadline, ankle 'not where I would like it to be'

Published: Jul 20, 2010 at 12:41 PM

Brett Favre admitted Tuesday that he and Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress recently met in Hattiesburg, Miss., but they didn't discuss a timetable for the quarterback to decide on a return this coming season.

"If I could guarantee it, I would, Favre told USA Today. "Obviously, I can't make people understand what I'm going through."

Favre, 40, is still recovering from surgery he had on his left ankle in May. He said Childress, who was in town Sunday and Monday, didn't give him a deadline to make his decision on whether or not to play a 20th NFL season.

"The deadline? I don't know," Favre said. "There obviously comes a point where you've probably gone too far, where you just have to move on. He hopes I make the right decision for myself -- one way or the other."

Childress and Favre were seen together Monday at the University of Southern Mississippi's 7-on-7 passing camp for high school players, according to WDAM-TV.

"Our visit was great," Favre said. "I think the world of him (and) his patience. He and I joked about how there were some rocky times (between them) last year. All of a sudden, we weren't sittin' on the front porch anymore BS-ing. But any good team has that. We're both competitors. That happens."

Favre and Childress had a public spat in December after they argued over play-calling during a loss at Carolina. They resolved their differences, and the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game, which they lost in overtime.

Favre injured his ankle in that game. He has been throwing to receivers at Oak Grove High School this summer to test out the ankle, but he said it hasn't responded the way he expected.

"After almost nine weeks, it's not where I would like it to be, but I'm working at it," Favre said. "Maybe it never gets to where I want it to be. Forty years old ... three surgeries ... that's all you need to know."

Favre will turn 41 in October, but he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career. And Childress repeatedly has said he will not put any pressure on Favre to make a decision, pointing out that he would be fine with a similar scenario to last year.

In 2009, Childress also visited Favre, who was rehabilitating after offseason biceps surgery, and convinced him to come out of retirement and play for the Vikings. Favre skipped the first two weeks of training camp and joined the team after the first preseason game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
news

Roundup: Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger, expected back by Week 1

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Sunday that wide receiver D.J. Chark had surgery on a broken finger. The fourth-year wideout is expected to be ready for Jacksonville's Week 1 game at the Houston Texans.
news

Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW