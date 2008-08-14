Favre limits throws for second straight practice

"A lot of playing the position is you see something," Schottenheimer said. "He's always had a good feel for solving problems. He might not be able to put it in our terminology, but he knows, 'I've got a problem over there and I'm going to bail myself out over here.' That's where he and the players have started to develop a really good feel for signals and things like that. When you're dealing with a smart guy who has played as much as he has, there's really not much he hasn't seen."