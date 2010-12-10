Favre limited to light tosses, handoffs at Vikings practice

Brett Favre still hasn't been able to throw a proper pass in practice, but the Minnesota Vikings still haven't given up hope that their quarterback will extend his NFL record for consecutive starts.
Favre did minimal work in practice Friday for the first time all week, making a few soft tosses to test out the sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder. He is listed as questionable on the injury report for the Week 14 meeting with the New York Giants, and whether or not he'll make his 298th consecutive regular-season start will be a game-time decision.
Favre was given another day to heal when the NFL announced Saturday night that the game was being moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night because of a storm that dumped over 17 inches of snow on Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that Favre threw gingerly to quarterbacks coach Kevin Rogers and head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman.
Favre then took four snaps during the brief portion that was open to the media. He handed off with his left hand twice, then took two dropbacks, but he didn't throw.
Interim coach Leslie Frazier said Favre wanted to test out his throwing motion more than anything Friday and that the 41-year-old must show the team he can make all the throws during a pregame workout to receive clearance to play.
"We would have to see him make some of the throws he'd have to make in the game, and he understands that," Frazier said. "So we'll take a look on Sunday morning and see."
Frazier also said the only way Favre will play is if he can protect himself, make all the throws and play the entire game. Giving him a snap or two at the beginning of the game to keep the streak going isn't an option. The team is still considering giving Favre a painkilling injection to help him through it.
Wide receiver Percy Harvin is listed as doubtful with migraines that have kept him away from the Vikings' facility for more than a week, including last weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills.
"It's going to be touch-and-go," Frazier said. "We're going to talk again (Friday). But it's going to be very, very difficult to get him up to speed. But we'll see."
Favre was injured on the third play last Sunday when Bills linebacker Arthur Moats blindsided him and drove him into the turf. Favre watched the rest of the game from the sideline and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.
"The type of guy he is, the only (way he's not) on the field is if the sky's falling," Vikings tight end Visanthe Shiancoe said.
The Giants (8-4) boast one of the best defenses in football and are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the third-most sacks in the league with 35.
If Favre can't play, Tarvaris Jackson will start. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in the 38-14 victory over the Bills last weekend. Jackson said he got almost all of the reps in practice this week and is ready to go if Favre can't make it.
"I'm ready to play," Jackson said. "Regardless of what happens, I'm ready to play football."
Jackson was a second-round draft pick in 2006, and former coach Brad Childress tried to groom him as the quarterback of the future. But inconsistent play led the Vikings to bring in Favre last year and coax him back in August for one more season.
"I mean this whole situation has been a difficult situation," said Jackson, who's in the final year of his contract. "I'm not going to even sit here and act like it hasn't. It's been a difficult situation, but I just try to make the best out of it.
"It's a privilege to be in this league, and I'm not promised anything. So I just try to come out here and be the best player I can be and the best teammate I can be."
Favre has played through countless injuries over the last 18 years, never moreso than this season when he has struggled with two broken bones in his left foot, 10 stitches in his chin from a hit against the New England Patriots, tendinitis in his throwing elbow and calf, and back and neck soreness.
"Brett Favre, as you guys know, is a special, special player, and he's done it time and time again, sometimes without all the parts," Frazier said. "And in a lot of ways, this wouldn't be a lot different. He's succeeded against all odds so many times, so I don't count him out."
Left guard Steve Hutchinson (broken right thumb), defensive end Ray Edwards (sprained right ankle) and third-string quarterback Joe Webb (hamstring) all are listed as questionable for the Vikings. Safety Tyrell Johnson (knee) and cornerback Chris Cook (knees) are out.
The St. Paul Pioneer Pressreported Friday that the Vikings are considering shutting down Cook for the season. Meniscus tears in both knees have limited Cook to six games, and the rookie sat out the past two weeks with what he describes as a "dull pain" in his left knee.
"He's a guy we think has a great future with our football team," Frazier said. "We're going through some different scenarios and trying to do what's best for him and the team as well."
Cook wants to play, but he understands it's not worth risking his future by rushing back to action at less than 100 percent.
"I don't want to just play for one year," Cook said. "I don't want to keep forcing it and forcing it and a bigger issue pops up and my career ends up getting shortened, God forbid."
Cook has 21 tackles and two pass deflections -- numbers that stand well below his own expectations.
"In my mind, I would have been rookie of the year, defensive rookie of the year with 10 interceptions," Cook told the Pioneer Press. "It didn't go that way. Hopefully, when I get back, whenever I get back, I will perform at a high level."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.