Favre limited in practice; Rodgers hobbled by hamstring injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Brett Favre was back at practice on Wednesday, but he wasn't quite ready to put his bruised elbow, tingling throwing hand and tender shoulder to the test.
Meanwhile, it was learned Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be unavailable for Sunday's game with the Oakland Raiders and, perhaps, beyond.
Favre mostly handed off and threw a few short passes during the portion of Packers practice that was open to the media. Apparently, he didn't do much more afterward.
"It's about where I thought it would be, I guess," Favre said. "Still sore, but I was encouraged today even though I didn't do a great deal."
Favre bruised his right elbow and separated his non-throwing left shoulder in the second quarter of the Packers' loss at Dallas last Thursday and didn't return.
He missed practice on Tuesday, the team's first this week, but not because of his injuries. Instead, he was in New York, picking up his Sportsman of the Year award from Sports Illustrated magazine.
Favre is expected to start zinging passes in practice starting Thursday, allowing him to run his quarterback-record consecutive starts streak to 250 (270 including playoff games) at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
"There's still several days left, something crazy could happen," Favre said. "But there have been other times that I was injured where to me, it was more of a question whether or not I could play than in this particular case. I expect each day to get a little bit better."
The Packers' quarterback situation became even more complicated on Wednesday when coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers hurt his hamstring on Tuesday and could be out a week or two. Rodgers was 18-of-26 for 201 yards and a touchdown in the 37-27 loss to Dallas.
If Favre's injuries linger after the Packers have clinched a playoff spot, which they would do with a victory on Sunday, McCarthy indicated he would consider resting his quarterback and possibly ending the streak.
"That would be something definitely worth the conversation or consideration, because it's all about winning the world championship," McCarthy said. "And I know that's his primary focus also."
While Favre often has said he considers the streak the most important of all his records, he downplayed its importance on Wednesday. Favre said he wouldn't want to hurt the team just for the sake of the streak and insisted he would take himself out of a game if an injury kept him from playing up to his own high standards.
"I want this team to win," Favre said. "I want to be the quarterback, but I want to make the right decision."
Favre said he considered trying to return during the game against Dallas, but ultimately agreed with the team doctors and decided to sit out. He sustained a similar injury to the nerve in his throwing elbow in a loss to the Patriots last year, and might be healing a little faster this time.
"There's still a little bit of numbness and tingling, but what little bit I did throw I felt better today than last year," Favre said.
Then again, Favre said nerve injuries aren't as predictable as muscle injuries.
"A lot of times, you're at the mercy of when the feeling comes back," Favre said. "You can do all the massages and ice and heat and all that, but it's just a matter of how quickly the nerve responds. Based on last year, I anticipate it being OK. Do I think it'll be completely well? I doubt it."
