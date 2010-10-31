Favre likely will start in Vikings' showdown with Patriots

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre "likely" will start Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation.
Favre suffered fractures in his left ankle and heel during a loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. He said Wednesday that he wanted to play to try and help the Vikings (2-4) turn things around after a slow start to the season.
Vikings coach Brad Childressindicated Friday that he would wait until the last hours before kickoff to decide whether or not Favre will start. Childress said his decision will be based on, "Can he protect himself? And what gives us the best chance to win?"
Favre was listed questionable on the injury report Friday, a status that means he has a 50-50 chance of playing in the game.
Favre wore a walking boot on his left foot during the first three days of the week and didn't practice until Friday, when he only participated on a limited basis. He is heading into Sunday assuming that he is still the starter, and barring some setback, that is highly likely to be the case.
Complicating Childress's decision is the historical significance of Favre's streak and the 41-year-old's poor play this season. His 68.0 passer rating is 30th in the league, and he has committed 14 turnovers in the first six games.
Childress said all week that Favre's streak wouldn't play a role in his decision and it would come down to what is best for the team. If Favre cannot play, Tarvaris Jackson will make his first start since a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2008 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.