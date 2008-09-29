Favre lights up the New York skies; Bush falters vs. San Francisco

But as if planned by the heavens (and to the delight of fantasy footballers everywhere), the rain stopped just in time for Brett Favre to accomplish something he'd never done during his illustrious NFL career. He threw six touchdowns in a 56-35 win over Arizona. Too bad he was active in just 58 percent of NFL.com leagues. Of course, that's better than the 17 percent of fantasy owners who started Ronnie Brown when he scored five total touchdowns against New England.