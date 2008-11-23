Favre, Jets hand Titans first loss of the season

Notes: The Jets improved to 9-0 when Jones scores a touchdown. ... Jones had a chance for his third straight 100-yard game, but finished with 96 yards on 27 carries. Washington finished with 82 yards on eight carries... Favre had been 0-1 at LP Field, losing in his first visit here with Green Bay in 2001. ... Tennessee becomes the fifth team the Jets have held to 50 yards rushing or less. The Titans finished with a season-low 45. ... Chris Johnson's fumble in the third quarter was the first of the rookie's career. ... Tennessee punter Craig Hentrich played his 234th career game, passing Rohn Stark for eighth all-time.