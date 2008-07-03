Favre in complete control of his future

To be reinstated off the reserve/retired list, all Favre would have to do is simply send written notification to the Packers and the NFL of his intentions to play.
From the moment the league receives the letter, it would give the Packers approximately 24 hours to either activate or release Favre, an NFL spokesman confirmed Thursday.
Green Bay also could opt to activate Favre, then stash him on their 80-man roster until it was able to trade him. But Favre -- who was placed on the NFL's reserve/retired list the day before April's draft -- cannot be blocked from attending Packers' training camp.
But those who know Favre best insist he is seriously considering the idea of returning, which puts the Packers in a prickly situation.
Favre already is training as if he will be comeback. He has been entertaining the idea for weeks, if not months. But the desire seems to have increased in recent weeks, despite Favre insisting to the Biloxi Sun Herald that "it's all rumor."
Might be. But the next move belongs to Favre. Should he opt to return, the Packers are staring straight at one of the most significant decisions in franchise history: activate, cut or trade Favre.