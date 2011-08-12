Favre: 'I don't have that feeling, that chip on my shoulder'

NFL preseason games have started, but Brett Favre swears he's not interested in playing in one.
Favre said Thursday on Buffalo's WGR-AM that he lacks the motivation to return for a 21st NFL season, even after a not-so-storybook ending with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010.
"I don't have that feeling, that chip on my shoulder," said Favre, the NFL's all-time leader in numerous passing categories. "I mean, I could easily talk myself into that chip on my shoulder like, 'Hey everybody hates you,' ... I could motivate myself."
But, the 41-year-old quarterback went on to say, motivating himself has become more difficult as he ages.
Favre admitted that his career probably should have ended after what he called a "storybook" 2009 season, when he led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game with his best statistical performance. But Favre said he believed he owed the team one more year after such a run.
Brad Childress, whom the Vikings fired as coach midway through last season, echoed similar sentiments during a recent interview with NFL.com.
"We made a conscious effort to bring everybody back," Childress said Wednesday. "What did we get for it? I got fired, and (Favre) got hurt. Did I feel like he was as sharp as he could've been? No."
"I believe he's finished playing, bur you know, we're just starting to play these (preseason) games," Childress said. "If somebody gets nicked, someone may have a need, and somebody may be a salesman enough to talk him off the ranch."
That salesman won't be the Miami Dolphins. Last week, Favre denied any interest in coming out of his third retirement to play for the team.