Favre highlights through the years

1992: Favre's first comeback
Favre replaces the injured Don Majikowski to lead the Packers to a comeback win over the Bengals.
Schefter on Favre's 1st career TD
1997: Favre leads GB to Super Bowl XXXI victory
Favre passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.
2003: Favre's emotional MNF victory
Following the death of his father, Favre throws four touchdowns in an emotional win over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 22, 2003.
2007: Favre ties Marino's TD passing record
Favre throws for 369 yards and three touchdowns, tying Dan Marino's NFL-record 420 touchdowns and leading the Packers to a 31-24 win over the Chargers in Week 3.
2007: Favre sets NFL TD passing record
Favre becomes the NFL's all-time leader when he throws career touchdown 422 against the Vikings in Week 4.
2007: Favre's 82-yard OT touchdown pass
Favre leads the Packers over the Broncos, 19-13, in Week 8 with an 82-yard touchdown pass to receiver Greg Jennings on the first play from scrimmage in overtime.
2007: Favre sets passing record
Favre breaks Marino's NFL record 61,361 passing yards with 225 passing yards against the Rams in Week 15.
2007: Favre's 12th Postseason victory
Favre throws three touchdown passes in leading the Packers to a 42-20 win over the Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs.
