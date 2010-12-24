Favre hasn't passed tests; Peterson likely to play for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings listed Favre as doubtful Friday with a concussion, leaving the door open for the quarterback to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
A week ago, the Vikings listed Favre, 41, as "out" for the game against the Chicago Bears because of a sprained right shoulder. He was surprisingly upgraded to questionable the day of the game and ended up starting against the Bears, a development that didn't sit well with Chicago coach Lovie Smith.
"No 'out' with Brett Favre," Frazier said with a grin. "Will not use that term."
Favre led the Vikings on a touchdown drive to open the game Monday night, but he didn't make it through the second quarter after being sacked by Corey Wootton. Favre's head slammed off the frigid turf at TCF Bank Stadium, and he was knocked woozy.
Frazier said earlier this week that no Viking had played in a game the week after suffering a concussion, but conventional wisdom rarely applies when it comes to Favre.
"Last week, I came in here with the expectation I was going to be the (backup), and two hours before the game, I'm not," said Patrick Ramsey, who was signed last week to bolster Minnesota's depth at quarterback. "I don't think with a guy like him you can ever know."
Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson is listed as questionable with the thigh bruise that kept him out of the game against the Bears. Safety Tyrell Johnson (knee) is out, and starting safety Madieu Williams (concussion) is questionable.
"I think (Peterson will) probably make it," Frazier said, via the Star Tribune. "It seems like we're headed in the right direction."
Favre, the NFL's iron man, had his league-record consecutive starts streak stopped at 297 two weeks ago. Most figured he'd miss the Bears game as well after not throwing a pass in practice all week. But head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Favre woke up Monday morning feeling much improved and talked his way into the starting lineup.
Favre completed 5 of 7 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown with an interception before leaving the game.
But a concussion is a far different matter. The NFL and the players' union have increased the scrutiny paid to head injuries in recent years.
The team has given Favre, who didn't practice all week, a symptom test every day to measure his progress, and he has to reach a certain baseline level before being cleared to play. Even then, he still would need to pass a cardio test that checks whether he has any negative side effects when his heart rate is elevated.
"It helped me out with my timing with the receivers and getting timing down and communication with the O-line," Webb said of his work this week. "I haven't been in the huddle with those guys the whole year."
Webb was the No. 3 quarterback for most of the year, but top backup Tarvaris Jackson went on season-ending injured reserve last week because of turf toe.
"I think he's gotten better in some areas, and we're tailoring some things to his strengths, and I think he'll play even better than he played last week," Frazier said of Webb. "The big thing is being on the road, in a very tough environment to play in, getting past that initial series. That's going to be a big one for him."
Notes: CB Frank Walker (hamstring) also didn't practice, but he and safety Jamarca Sanford (concussion) are probable. ... DT Kevin Williams returned to practice after missing Thursday's workout to attend to a personal matter and isn't listed on the report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.