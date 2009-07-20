Favre expected to decide on whether or not to join Vikings by Friday

Published: Jul 20, 2009 at 06:42 AM

Why Favre wants to return

Brett Favre is a three-time MVP and has won a Super Bowl. But after struggling to finish on a high note the last two years, he wants a fitting end to his career, Thomas George writes. More ...

» Vikes pleased with Favre's progress

If Brett Favre were deciding upon a 19th NFL season that involved a venue closer to his Hattiesburg, Miss., home -- say New Orleans -- the answer would already be yes. If there was a regular-season game to be played in two weeks, his answer would already be yes.

Minus those deal-makers, Favre is mulling the potential deal-breakers. He thinks his body -- and specifically his arm -- can withstand season-long exertion. He questions whether he wants to endure the toil of a training camp, a preseason, and all of the mandatory NFL minutiae.

Ultimately, the Minnesota Vikings expect the answer to be yes.

And those closest to Favre do, too. They expect that he will provide his answer well before the July 30 deadline he recently offered. They expect that he will reveal his decision by Friday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW