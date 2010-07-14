Favre: Damage already done, so health won't affect decision

"It starts with the ankle. This coming Friday will be eight weeks [since the surgery] and I had hoped it would be a little bit better. I can walk fine, but you don't walk in football. Then it kind of works from there up. If you wake up in the morning and your feet hurt, it kind of makes the rest of your body hurt, and if you've been sacked 700 times, that usually adds to it. It's a great football team -- I know that now, I knew it last year -- who would love to have me come play. I would love to play and be the best I could possibly be, and that's really what I'm working toward right now."