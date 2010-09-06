Favre brings interest, but will drama overshadow 20th season?

» A big shout out to the three Gronkowski brothers (second-year tight end Dan, Denver; rookie tight end Rob, New England, and rookie fullback Chris, Dallas) for becoming the first trio of brothers active in the NFL in 20 years. The last three brothers to play in the league simultaneously were the Baldingers (Brian, Gary, and Rich). But the main reason for my shout out is because the Gronkowskis grew up near my home in Western New York, and went to school with my kids. I watched them play for Williamsville North High School, and once had a conversation in my kitchen with Rob, early in his high-school career, where he predicted to me that one day I would be writing about him as an NFL player. Given his exceptional preseason with the Patriots, I have a feeling this will be one of many times I'll do just that.