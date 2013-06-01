Father's Day gift guide

Published: May 31, 2013 at 08:00 PM

Don't look now, but it's already June.  Father's Day is fast approaching and you're at a loss as to what to get your old man. Well, fear not. We've scoured the NFL Shop and other resources to find the perfect gifts for the dad in your life. If you want to save yourself some time and trouble, just get your old man a subscription to DIRECTV and NFL Sunday Ticket. That's the sort of gift that keeps on giving long after Father's Day is done. But, if your dad is a little harder to shop for, keep on reading. In honor of Father's Day, take a look at these NFL dads and their families. To make things easier, the list is broken down by various types of fatherly figures.

Traditionalist

Your dad is the standard dad, and you love him for it. Shirt and tie to work, glass of scotch at night, golf on the weekends. He's Mr. Reliable and always has an answer or advice when you need it.

Get him...

ravens-130523-IA.jpg

His favorite team's necktie

A stylish necktie could be the perfect gift for your dad to sport his team colors on casual Friday or when business pulls him away from the couch on Sunday.

falcons-130523-IA.jpg

Golf Club covers

If he can't swing the fancy tie at the office, how about letting him represent his regional pride out on the links? These golf club covers are also a subtle way of encouraging your dad to stay active by getting him out in the sun.

jags-130523-IA.jpg

Desktop Organizer

What do you get for the man who already has everything he needs and tries to tell you he doesn't need any gifts? How about something simple and affordable? The team desktop organizer could work wonders for keeping his life in order at home or the office while showing a little team pride.

Die-hard

It could be argued that the only thing your dad loves more than his family, is his favorite team. And if this describes your dad, here are the best items to get him to make sure this Father's Day will be one to remember.

Get him...

bears-130523-IA.jpg

Big Daddy Recliner

A little more expensive than the other options, but you only have one dad. This could be a combined gift with siblings to give your old man the perfect perch to watch games on Sunday afternoons. He'll be the envy of the men in the neighborhood when he sits atop his NFL throne.

colts-130523-IA.jpg

Team Jersey

Assuming he doesn't buy into the "grown men shouldn't wear jerseys" rule (which for the record, is completely false), show him your love by snagging him the jersey of your team's hot young player or top draft pick.

steelers-130523-IA.jpg

Collectibles

These vary depending on the team, but wouldn't your dad swell with pride when he opens up that signed Lynn Swann photo from Super Bowl X? Find a fitting collectible for your dad's team and reap the rewards of living in his good graces for the rest of the year.

The Eccentric

Maybe your dad isn't the ultimate guys-guy, or he prefers to read comics instead of stat almanacs for pleasure. If that's the case, some of these gifts might be up his alley.

Get him...

49ers-130523-IA.jpg

Wine Tote

So your parents prefer wine to the more traditional fermented beverages that football fans consume. Who cares? Show your dad you know him well by getting him this handy wine tote in his favorite teams' colors.

titans-130523-IA.jpg

Pangea ProToast Toaster

If your dad doesn't want football paraphernalia to dominate the house, this toaster might make sense. It's understated, but still shows his team pride. Plus, who wouldn't want to jazz up breakfast with a team logo on their toast?

vikings-130523-IA.jpg

Full Body Throw

Now, while the picture might look a tad, well, hideous, if your dad lives in a cold-weather state this might be just the ticket for him. He could hop right from the shower on Sunday mornings into this get-up, so he can comfortably (and warmly) watch football all day.

Party Central

Everyone knows one of these guys, and if he happens to be your dad we hope you embrace it. This is the guy who rarely lets the party calm down, and is the ultimate host when it comes to delivering food and beverages to those in need. If this is your dad, these are the gifts for him.

Get him...

packers-130523-IA.jpg

"Tailgate Toss"

Or as it's more affectionately known in the Midwest and other regions, cornhole. This game is a tailgating must for true fans, and if your dad is putting together the tailgate trips or gameday barbecues, you'd be remiss if you didn't add this staple to his repertoire. If he wasn't already the envy of the neighborhood, he will be.

chiefs-130523-IA.jpg

Party Fridge

The perfect addition to any man-cave or tailgating envoy. What shows your team pride better than venturing into an opponent's stadium with your personalized mini-fridge filled to the brim with delicious beverages? Nothing.

cards-130523-IA.jpg

Frost Boss

I'll be honest, I didn't even know this thing existed. But when I found it on the NFL Shop, my eyes were opened. If your dad is making sure his friends and family stay hydrated on Sundays, this is a great accessory to get. It quickly takes a beverage from room temperature to the ideal drinking temperature. That's some good engineering right there.

Lastly, if nothing on this list seems like a fit for your old man, we apologize. You can't please them all. And for that, there's Ebay, where you can find frightening items like this.

Check out more Father's Day content on our Father's Day page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Although Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, he is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW