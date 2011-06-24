Father of Panthers' Edwards convicted of murder in S.C.

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 01:32 AM

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- The father of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Armanti Edwards has been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Freddie Edwards of Greenwood was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man during a poker game. He also was convicted of possession of a gun during a violent crime.

George Freeman was shot to death in Edwards' home in July 2005.

Edwards had been convicted in 2006, but the conviction was overturned because jurors weren't given the option of finding him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Armanti Edwards played football for Greenwood High and Appalachian State before being drafted by the Panthers last year.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andre Reed's life as a Hall of Fame receiver 

Buffalo Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed joins the show.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW