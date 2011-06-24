Father of Panthers' Edwards convicted of murder in S.C.

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- The father of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Armanti Edwards has been convicted of murder in South Carolina.
Prosecutors say 63-year-old Freddie Edwards of Greenwood was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man during a poker game. He also was convicted of possession of a gun during a violent crime.
George Freeman was shot to death in Edwards' home in July 2005.
Edwards had been convicted in 2006, but the conviction was overturned because jurors weren't given the option of finding him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Armanti Edwards played football for Greenwood High and Appalachian State before being drafted by the Panthers last year.
