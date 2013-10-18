Father gives concussion advice to Redskins CB David Amerson

Published: Oct 18, 2013 at 05:05 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • CBS News reported on a study published in Scientific Reports on Thursday that says brain scans of former football players show they may develop small neurological defects that doctors might not see with regular tests.
  • The Los Angeles Times reported on another study in Nature Scientific that shows modest differences between the performance of 13 retired NFL players and 60 healthy comparison subjects on a standardized test. But in a brain scanner, researchers report they detected differences in the brain activity of the two groups.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

news

Steelers' defense focused on revival in 2022 NFL season after falling far short of 'the standard'

Jim Trotter checks in from Steelers camp, where he finds a defense seeking redemption. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and coaches in new roles explain what is motivating them heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers

Episode 5 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the 10th-ranked quarterback in the players' list between Nos. 60 and 51. With that in mind, Steve Smith Sr. provides his personal ranking of the top 10 QBs heading into 2022. Who's No. 1?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW