Fatal shooting of ex-Bengal Turner within policy, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Authorities say a California sheriff's deputy didn't violate department policy when he fatally shot a former NFL player after a scuffle at a convenience store.
The Bakersfield Californian reported that the Kern County Sheriff's Incident Review Board issued its finding Monday, one day after NAACP members questioned if the shooting of David Lee "Deacon" Turner was justified.
The 56-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals running back died July 10. He was shot twice after authorities say he hit a deputy with a bag containing two cans of beer.
Turner's adult son and daughter were arrested when they lashed out at law enforcement officials upon learning of the death.
Turner played with the Bengals from 1978 to 1980. He had a long arrest history after his playing career was finished.
