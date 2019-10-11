Fast Connections, Week 6: Young receivers rising

Regardless, the connection between Prescott and Cooper has become one of the most potent in the NFL since the two teamed up midway through the 2018 season. In just 14 games together, they have connected 85 times for 1,237 yards and 11 touchdowns. That works out to 274.7 fantasy points in NFL.com standard scoring, or better than all but nine receivers in last season. Given more time together, Prescott and Cooper have the potential to become one of the top QB-wideout tandems in all of football, fantasy or otherwise.