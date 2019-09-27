Fast Connections, Week 4: Jones, Engram have rapport

The long-awaited passing of the torch from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones finally took place last week, with the latter making his first regular-season start. The Giants garnered almost exclusively criticism when they made Jones the No. 6 overall pick this past April, and it doesn't take much to understand why. Jones put up relatively pedestrian numbers at Duke, far from a college football power. Still, Jones has quickly assimilated to the NFL, showcasing his efficiency during the preseason -- 29 completions on 34 attempts for 416 yards and two touchdowns -- and building trust with the coaching staff.