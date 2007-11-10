Fast and furious: Peterson making a huge statement as a rookie

Peterson is now storming the league, just the way Jim Brown did when he won the NFL's MVP as a rookie in 1957, or Gale Sayers did when he scored six touchdowns in one game and 22 in his rookie season of 1965, or Earl Campbell did when he humiliated the Miami Dolphins on a memorable Monday nigher in 1978, or Eric Dickerson did when he set the single-season rookie rushing record with 1,808 yards in 1983, or Barry Sanders did when he ran for 1,470 yards despite missing all of training camp in 1989.