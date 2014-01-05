Fashionable fans, Andrew Luck top Wild Card Weekend

With each passing week, the legend of Andrew Luck grows exponentially. He has proven time and time again that he's a phenomenally talented individual, from his beautifully placed passes to his underrated athleticism. Both were on display as he orchestrated a 28-point comeback on Saturday. He also proved he's one lucky guy when he was able to scoop up a Donald Brown fumble and dive into the end zone for a touchdown. I mean, come on. Doesn't this guy have enough going for him already? What's next, a beard that rivals the "Most Interesting Man in the World?"