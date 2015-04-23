Around the NFL

Farmer denies Browns tried to trade Manziel to Eagles

Published: Apr 23, 2015 at 04:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Browns general manager Ray Farmer on Thursday shot down at least one of the flurry of rumors surrounding Cleveland's up-and-down offseason.

Asked to respond to gossip that the team tried to trade passer Johnny Manziel to the Philadelphia Eagles, Farmer told reporters: "No, that's not true."

At the same time, Farmer made it clear that Cleveland is open to drafting another quarterback.

"Sure, why not?" Farmer said -- echoing coach Mike Pettine -- when asked if the team might be willing to package their No. 12 and No. 19 picks for the chance to land Oregon's Marcus Mariota.

"From the scouting side, there's things to like about (Mariota) and those things that you like are the reasons why he's being talked about in the draft," Farmer said, adding: "We think we know who he is, we think we know what he's capable of, we think we know where he would fit for us assuming that he was with us. No reason to take that any further."

If the Browns do land Mariota, the team would drag a crowded house at quarterback into training camp. With so few clubs fielding three passers on the active roster, it's fair to wonder if Manziel might head into the summer fighting for his job behind McCown and Mariota. Farmer refused to shed much light on Johnny's place in the pecking order.

"Right exactly where we were before," Farmer said of Manziel's status. "We support the young man, that he took steps that he needed to take. And at the end of the day, we realize that he's a part of our organization and we're moving forward. He said it best, you know, he's going to do his best to show and not talk about it. I'm probably in that camp as well. Let's just see what happens."

The Browns haven't even invited Mariota for a private workout, but they might have a deeper read on the passer than anyone in the league with Kevin O'Connell -- Mariota's one-time private coach -- now serving as Cleveland's quarterbacks assistant. That placement only fuels speculation that the Browns might have something up their sleeve next Thursday night.

"It's constantly reported that we're just starved and we're gonna do whatever we gotta do to get there and we're gonna trade everything we have to get one person," Farmer said. "I don't know why that is, but it seems to make for good media because people like it."

So if there's nothing to all the whispers, do the Browns already have their starting quarterback on the roster?

"Very well may be. Might not be," Farmer said, saying nothing.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW