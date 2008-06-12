FAQ for fantasy football beginners

As far as making improvements to your roster, that's why it is important to follow the performance of players throughout the league -- not just the players on your fantasy team. Every year, players come out of nowhere to produce big numbers, and fantasy owners who follow the action closely can reap the rewards. In most leagues, the waiver wire opens on Tuesday morning during the season, so it pays to check your league's site at that time to see what players are available to add. Keep in mind: no fantasy owner in his right mind would have drafted Browns QB Derek Anderson or Packers RB Ryan Grant before last season, yet both were coveted players by the time the season was over. In most leagues, the waiver wire opens on Tuesday morning during the season, so it pays to check your league's site at that time to see what players are available to add.